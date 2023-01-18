Will the MasteryPrep sale help boost the Capital Region’s startup ecosystem?

There’s a good chance you’ve heard MasteryPrep’s origin story by now. Baton Rouge High School graduate Craig Gehring earned perfect scores on the ACT and SAT college admission tests, but rather than attending an elite university, he started a test-prep company.

After about a decade in business, MasteryPrep opened its next chapter in November when New York City education investment firm Achieve Partners bought the Baton Rouge company. While the price was not disclosed, the parties involved say the investment is substantial and will allow the firm to expand its workforce and its reach to more students.

“MasteryPrep is a double-bottom-line company,” Gehring says. “We’re a business, but we’re very focused on creating a social good, and Achieve is directly aligned to our mission and our ethos.”

The sale is also a win for MasteryPrep’s local investors, who will receive a cash payout, equity in the new version of the company or a mix of both. Some of that money will find its way back into the local entrepreneurial ecosystem in 2023, helping to stand up or grow other companies.

The acquisition sends a message to local entrepreneurs, potential entrepreneurs, and anyone who might be in a position to financially support their efforts: It can happen here.

However, local entrepreneurs often say there isn’t enough startup capital here, while investors sometimes say there aren’t enough worthwhile deals. This year, we might begin to find out who’s right.

