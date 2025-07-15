Will Meta’s Louisiana data center one day rival Manhattan’s footprint?

In a post on Threads this week, Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg touts the build-out of a data center called Hyperion.

That center, he shares, is expected to supply its new AI lab with five gigawatts (GW) of computational power.

And its footprint will be large enough to cover most of Manhattan―a visual he punctuated with a video illustration.

Meta spokesperson Ashley Gabriel told TechCrunch via email that Hyperion will be located in Louisiana, likely in Richland Parish where Meta previously announced a $10 billion data center development. Gabriel says Meta plans to bring two gigawatts of data center capacity online by 2030 with Hyperion, but that it would scale to five gigawatts in several years.

Set on the 2,250 acres former Franklin Farm megasite between the municipalities of Rayville and Delhi, about 30 miles east of Monroe, the initial campus planned for construction is described as totaling more than 4 million square feet. Renderings suggest up to nine buildings were planned. Meta expects site work to begin in December, with construction to continue through 2030.

TechCrunch has the full story.