Will LSU’s quarterback battle reignite after Myles Brennan’s return?  

There’s an old cliche in college football that says, “If you have two starting quarterbacks, you have none.” In many cases, that may be true. If two players are fighting for one starting job and neither has managed to stand out, it can often spell problems for the offense. But applying that adage to LSU this season seems unfair.

Sure, the Tigers were entering fall camp in what seemed like a pretty tight quarterback battle between senior Myles Brennan and sophomore Max Johnson. But in many ways, it felt like a win-win scenario for LSU.

That competition has been temporarily thrown out the window due to the unfortunate absence of Brennan, who suffered what was simply described by LSU as a “left arm injury,” requiring surgery.

Before Brennan’s injury, the quarterback competition was truly beginning to heat up. On one hand, you had Brennan—the older, wiser veteran who has been on campus since 2017 and got to learn under the tutelage of the Heisman Trophy-winning Joe Burrow and the now-NFL offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

In the opposite corner was Johnson—the younger, quicker lefty who is the son of a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and salvaged the Tigers’ season in 2020 by rattling off two huge wins against a pair of conference rivals in then-No. 6 Florida and Ole Miss.

When he’s back to full strength, Brennan says he’s ready for yet another competition for the starting job.

Read the full story about the dueling quarterbacks from 225 magazine. Subscribe to the free 225 Daily e-newsletter.