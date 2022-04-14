Will Brian Kelly’s $100M contract pay off for LSU? 

In one of the most unique coaching transitions in the history of college football, Brian Kelly—a man many regard as the polar opposite to his predecessor, Ed Orgeron—now sits on one of the sport’s richest thrones through a pair of unprecedented moves: The coach who was fired 21 months after winning a national title, one of the quickest performance-based dismissals in the sport, was replaced by a man who became the first Notre Dame coach in more than 100 years to leave for another college job on his own volition.

As Sports Illustrated details in a new feature, around the country and across social media, the buzz around Kelly’s hiring has centered on his massive $100 million contract, along with quizzical responses over his accent, his dance moves and his peculiar fit on the bayou as a career-long Midwestern coach with New England roots.

But will the move be worth it in the end? Will this outsider fit in at a place so culturally different from the Midwest, where he previously spent his entire career? Read the full story from Sports Illustrated.