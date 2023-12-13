Will 2024 bring interest rate cuts? Fed may shed some light today 

Will the Federal Reserve cut its key interest rate sometime next year—and, if so, by how much?

Wall Street investors have been obsessed with such questions since a top Fed official hinted last month that rate cuts were at least possible as early as March. When its latest policy meeting ends Wednesday, the Fed will provide some highly anticipated hints about the extent of rate cuts next year. In the meantime, it’s set to leave its benchmark rate unchanged for the third straight time.

The Fed’s 19-member policy committee will also issue its quarterly economic projections, which include estimates of unemployment, inflation and growth over the next three years. Of most interest to Fed watchers, the projections include a forecast of how the central bank may adjust its key rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, over that period.

The average of all 19 forecasts will almost surely point to some rate cuts during 2024. Most economists expect Fed officials to project two, or possibly three, reductions.

Wall Street traders, who tend to be more optimistic, have bet on four rate cuts, according to futures markets, down from a prediction of five a few weeks ago. Their hopes for cuts were fueled last month when Christopher Waller, a leading Fed official who had pushed for higher rates since inflation erupted in 2021, surprisingly suggested that the Fed might decide to cut rates as early as spring if inflation keeps falling.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, though, has recently downplayed the idea that rate reductions are nearing. Powell hasn’t yet even signaled that the Fed is conclusively done with its hikes. Speaking recently at Spelman College in Atlanta, the Fed chair cautioned that “it would be premature to conclude with confidence” that the Fed has raised its benchmark rate high enough to fully defeat inflation. He also said it was too soon to “speculate” about rate cuts.

