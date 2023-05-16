Leadership Symposium: Women looking for companies that prioritize flexibility

Is this job the right job for me? Is this the right company? Right city? Right season of life?

These are some of the questions that women are asking themselves as corporate America goes through the “Great Breakup,” with women vacating leadership positions in droves, research shows. Women want companies that prioritize flexibility, wellness and diversity in their workplace culture.

As part of a panel discussion during this morning’s Business Report Women’s Leadership Symposium, leaders had a conversation about their journeys to find the right place at the right time, and finding roles that align with their personal values and goals.

Norisha Kirts Glover, owner of NRK Construction, was working at LSU in a fundraising position when she started talking with her friends about her next step.

“I started saying to friends—these are my skills. I wasn’t looking for a specific title or a specific company. I was looking to use my skills.”

Glover stresses the importance of being reflective and honest with oneself when gauging life or a situation.

“We tend to lie to ourselves about our life when we try to reflect,” Glover says, noting that having a network of friends whom you can trust to be honest is important when gauging opportunities.

Panelist Beverly Haydel, founder of Sequitur Consulting, agreed and suggested having five to seven trusted friends in your corner to offer different perspectives.

“Those people can change over time, but some of those people remain as constants,” Haydel says.

Dima Ghawi, a local diversity, equity and inclusion influencer, says she separates mentors into three categories—family, people she respects, and mentors within the company. For professional women finding themselves at a crossroads in life, she says to not be so self-critical.