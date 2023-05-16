Sevetri Wilson: ‘Be authentic to yourself’

When trying to identify your brand, you should pick three adjectives that you want people to perceive you as and then work to meet those descriptions.

That’s according to Sevetri Wilson, a Hammond native who is one of the top-funded Black female founders in tech and who served as the keynote speaker today at Business Report’s Women’s Leadership Symposium, part of the company’s annual Influential Women in Business celebration, which featured multiple panel discussions in addition to the keynote.

“What do people say about you behind your back?” Wilson asked. “You can do a good job, but if it doesn’t bring value to the people you report to, you won’t be promoted.”

Wilson recommends focusing on your value proposition, or what makes you a valuable hire over another candidate.

Wilson, who has a reputation for breaking barriers in tech, credited the Gates Millennium Scholar program for introducing her to the world of philanthropy. She says even though the scholarship was designed so that students didn’t have to work while in school, she took a job while in school and sent some of her scholarship money back home to her mom to help with her family’s bills.

Later, when raising money for her company, she recalls the pressures of traveling to Silicon Valley to meet with potential investors.

“Being young, Southern and Black was not the triple threat I thought it was,” reflects Wilson. “People would wonder if I was capable—but they would never ask a man that.”

She says it’s important for women entrepreneurs looking for investors to position themselves as being able to build a company anywhere, not just in your home market.

“I hire smart people so that they can tell me what to do,” Wilson says. “But I will push up my sleeves and do what needs to be done to get the job done.”

