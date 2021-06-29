Why you should tell customers the reason you raised prices 

Rising labor and material costs in a wide range of industries are forcing many business owners to make the tough decision to raise their prices. However, as Harvard Business Review reports, recent research shows this doesn’t have to mean losing customers.

Because communicating a price increase has the potential to stir customer service complaints, social media outrage, or simply lose customers altogether, HBR suggests three research-backed ways to blunt customer discontent:

Be forthright and avoid euphemistic messaging. Decades of consumer psychology studies have consistently found that attempts to obfuscate bad news rarely pay off for brands. So call a price increase a price increase.

Explain the reason your company made this decision. Research shows that after the size of the price increase, the perceived fairness of the motive for it is the second-biggest driver of how customers react. The prospect of inflation, widespread shortages and rising input costs are on everyone’s mind these days, so be open about what your business is dealing with.

Use a value narrative linking the price hike to the delivery of customer value. In many cases, telling customers that the brand can continue to provide the current level of benefits only if it raises the price is a powerful argument. Read the full story.