Why workers who get promoted are more likely to quit their jobs 

Promotions are often thought of as a great tool to retain top talent at companies, but a new analysis from payroll and human resources solutions firm ADP turns that notion on its head.

According to Axios, researchers looked at data from 1.2 million workers at companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees from 2019 to 2022, and built a model to predict someone’s risk of leaving after their first promotion.

They found that 29% of workers leave within the first month of a promotion. If those workers had not been promoted, only 18% would have left. However, six months after the promotion, the risk divide narrows. And after that, those who have not been promoted are slightly more likely to quit.

Nela Richardson, ADP’s chief economist, tells Axios the trend likely stems from the fact that promotions make workers more desirable to other employers.

The biggest flight risk is for individual contributors who get promoted into management because they may have already been looking for a new job or they may quickly become frustrated by the challenges that come with transitioning into a management role. “That jump is the most fraught with vulnerability,” she says. Read the full story.