Why US manufacturers have some reason for optimism 

American manufacturers were slightly less morose last month, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Institute for Supply Management said today that its index of factory activity ticked up to a seasonally adjusted 47.7 in February from the 32-month low of 47.4 seen in January.

However, factory activity is still measuring below 50 on the index, indicating that more of the manufacturers the ISM polled experienced reduced activity than growth. A similarly constructed manufacturing index from S&P Global rose to 47.3 last month from 46.9 in January.

The backdrop for manufacturing seems bleak, with slowing growth in consumer spending and slipping demand. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve keeps raising interest rates in its effort to fight inflation and cool the job market.

Despite those factors, manufacturing still has a couple of things going for it, the biggest of these being cars, which are catching back up after chip shortages and significantly reduced production over the past few years. Another major source of manufacturing demand is home construction. Read the full story.