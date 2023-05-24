Why tipping requests are suddenly everywhere 

Tacking a 20% tip on top of a $4 croissant is one thing, but now tip requests are showing up for locksmiths, baby formula and wedding dresses, The Wall Street Journal reports.

A range of business owners adding the option for gratuity to transactions say these nontraditional tips help them stay afloat in a competitive job market.

Moreover, they say the revenue generated from gratuities can help them avoid raising prices further—and trendy point-of-sale technology makes it easy to ask for a tip with just a tap on a screen.

In addition to the ease of adding tips via technology, the pandemic also meant that employees who left the house to work put themselves at risk, says William Michael Lynn, a professor who studies consumer behavior and tipping culture at Cornell University’s Nolan School of Hotel Administration.

But it’s a fine line small businesses must walk, and frequent tip requests have begun to annoy customers.

Rachel Waxman, a postdoctoral researcher in Baltimore, says she refuses to pay an extra $20 on a $100 fiddle-leaf fig when she visits plant store B.Willow a few times a year.

“I don’t want them to raise their prices. At the same time, tipping seems kind of like a lazy way to try to get more money,” Waxman says. “It’s not a charity.”

