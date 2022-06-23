Why there may be another wave of retail bankruptcies 

The retail industry is up against a potential wave of bankruptcies following a monthslong slowdown in restructuring activity, according to CNBC.

The number of distressed retailers could climb beginning later this year, experts say, as rising prices dent demand for certain goods and stores contend with overstocked inventory.

Last week, 90-year-old cosmetics giant Revlon filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, making it the first household consumer-facing name to do so in months.

Now the questions are: Which retailer will be next? And how soon?

“Retail is in flux,” Perry Mandarino, co-head of investment banking and head of corporate restructuring at B. Riley Securities, tells CNBC. “And within the next five years, the landscape will be much different than it is today.” Read the full story.