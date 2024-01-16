Why the LSU System’s operating expenses jumped 26% in 2023 

The LSU System’s total operating expenses increased 26.2% in fiscal year 2023, a jump largely attributed to an overall increase in appropriations, increased research

activity, utility cost increases and higher employee benefit and retirement costs.

That’s according to a report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office published this week covering the university system’s finances between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

The LSU System’s revenues increased from the prior fiscal year by approximately $78 million, while operating expenses increased by approximately $650 million.

Student enrollment across all of LSU’s campuses was 58,517, up from the 56,625

reported in the previous year. See the report.