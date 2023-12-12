Why the holiday bonus isn’t what it used to be 

With inflation still running hot and potentially less robust sales—thanks to that looming recession this year—42% of small business owners reported having less than usual with which to reward employees in December.

That’s the principal finding of the most recent monthly survey by PublicSquare and RedBalloon, which ranked persistently higher prices as the main factor undermining small business year-end activity and largesse, Inc. reports.

In addition to those companies reporting that they won’t be able to give any bonuses at all, 28% said they’d be handing out smaller envelopes than usual. By contrast, 30% of the 70,000 small companies surveyed said they’d be distributing the same or larger bonuses as customary. Read the full story.