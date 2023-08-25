Why the 2023 LSU football team is reminiscent of the 2019 Tigers 

The college football landscape can change so much from year-to-year.

Rules may get tweaked. Some coaches will be fired while others are hired. Even the off-field dynamics like NIL deals and the transfer portal have major on-field impacts.

So it’s never truly fair to compare two football teams from two different seasons—especially when one of those squads is considered by many to be one of (if not the) greatest team in the history of the sport.

But while delving into the makeup of LSU’s 2023 roster, 225’s Mark Clements noticed several stark similarities to the 2019 national title-winning Tigers, from coaching consistency to a grad-transfer quarterback.

No team will replicate what fans watched Joe Burrow and Co. put together during that glorious championship run.

That group broke countless records, won what felt like every award under the sun and have since gone on to become household names in the NFL. An undefeated season with that kind of production likely won’t be reproduced for quite some time.

But setting aside those lofty goals, this year’s team and the 2019 group have a lot in common.

