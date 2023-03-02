Why some laid-off EA workers allege the move was retaliatory 

Some of the 200 Electronic Arts video game testers laid off Tuesday from the company’s facility at LSU say it was retaliation for organizing a union. Employees were given no advance notice of the layoffs.

Several quality assurance testers granted interviews with Louisiana Illuminator on the condition they not be identified because they fear further retaliation for violating their nondisclosure agreements. The Illuminator has verified that the individuals interviewed were EA employees.

The employees say their colleagues at the Baton Rouge facility had been working on organizing a union for several months. One tester says a worker was terminated in November after discussing the benefits of unionization on an interoffice messaging system that supervisors could access.

After the termination of his co-worker, the tester says things at work changed.

Several outgoing testers told the Illuminator they were expected to train other quality assurance testers in the U.K. and Romania who they said were likely their replacements. In the months leading up to the layoffs, they said their workloads dwindled.

“For a handful of months, they slowly transitioned all of our responsibilities to international teams while our union efforts were growing,” one laid-off tester says.

The laid-off workers, contracted by EA through third-party workforce management firm Magnit Global, were given 60 days severance pay.

EA provided a statement in response to questions about whether the layoffs in Baton Rouge were related to the unionization efforts.

“As part of our ongoing global strategy, we are expanding the distribution of our Apex Legends testing team and ending testing execution that’s been concentrated in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, impacting services provided by our third-party provider,” an EA spokesperson said. “Our global team, inclusive of remote playtesters across the U.S., enables us to increase the hours per week we’re able to test and optimize the game and reflects a commitment to understand and better serve our growing community around the world.”

Louisiana Economic Development has reported employment reaching as high as 500 workers at EA’s LSU facility. No information was provided from the company on the number of people still employed there.

