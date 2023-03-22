Why some companies are banning ChatGPT   

Office drama is brewing over when employees—and their bosses—are allowed to use ChatGPT software at work.

The generative artificial intelligence technology from OpenAI—a startup backed by billions from Microsoft—was released at the end of November and instantly embraced by many workers wanting to create professional-sounding emails and PowerPoint presentations, as well as strings of code that automate tasks, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Just as quickly, other workers and managers began pushing back on bot-written work. When it is appropriate to use AI to communicate, evaluate human performance and create productivity hacks to get a job done faster is now being debated within organizations, big and small, across sectors.

Surveys indicate that ChatGPT is already widely used among employees, with some saying that it makes them more productive. Many leaders, however, are nervous about what corporate intelligence workers might be sharing. Read the full story (subscription).