Why small business bankruptcies are accelerating

The tougher lending climate is now leading to a rise in small business bankruptcies, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Small business bankruptcies accelerated this year, with about 1,500 small businesses turning to Subchapter V bankruptcy through the end of September, The Wall Street Journal reports. That means small business bankruptcies will likely outpace last year, as 2022 saw 1,500 for the entire year, according to the American Bankruptcy Institute, a nonprofit based in Alexandria, Virginia.

Adding to the trend: Subchapter V bankruptcy, named for a section in the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, can make it easier for entrepreneurs to pursue bankruptcy, given its lower cost and shortened timeline, compared to a Chapter 11 filing. The debt limit for Subchapter V filings temporarily rose to $7.5 million, up from $2.7 million, through at least June 2024.

