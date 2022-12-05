Why sick leave became the sticking point in rail way talks 

With an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote last week, Congress put itself between railroad freight companies and their unions, averting a national rail strike and potential economic disaster, but workers didn’t get the top component they were seeking from the union talks: paid sick leave.

The Washington Post explains why the paid time off request threw such a wrench into the plans for union talks.

A major part of the sick time issue is that industry experts and union officials say the railroad companies no longer have enough workers to cover for absent colleagues because of the switch in recent years to “precision scheduled railroading,” a system designed to improve efficiency and cut costs. Under the precision scheduling, instead of running trains that carried just one type of product—which left trains waiting for long stretches before they had enough load to depart—rail companies now have more trains carrying a mix of goods on a set schedule. Fixed scheduling allows them to use the same crew more often than they could have under the old system, leading to job cuts within the industry. Read the full story (subscription).