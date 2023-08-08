Why nonprofits are shifting their efforts away from lobbying 

A generation ago nonprofit organizations regularly lobbied for legislation and served as advocates on issues. But according to a recent survey, charities are now far more reluctant to seek to influence lawmakers and other policymakers.

The survey, conducted for Independent Sector, a membership organization of nonprofits and grantmakers, found that less than one-third of nonprofits have actively advocated for policy issues or lobbied on specific legislation over the past five years, down from nearly three-quarters of nonprofits in 2000.

And even though nonprofits work on a range of issues that are affected by policy choices, such as funding for the arts and sciences and policies on hot-button issues like abortion and gun control, less than one-third of nonprofits say they are well-versed in how to legally conduct advocacy campaigns and how much lobbying they are permitted to do. Twenty years ago, more than half knew the rules, the survey found.

The survey, based on questionnaires completed by 2,282 charities, had a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

Holding nonprofits back, says Akilah Watkins, president of Independent Sector, is a lack of money to hire full-time staff with policy expertise and fear that taking part in debates on policy matters or providing voters with nonpartisan voting guides would put their nonprofit status in jeopardy. Read the full story.