Why Myles Brennan will likely get to keep his NIL money

Former LSU starting quarterback Myles Brennan announced this week that he is walking away from college football.

Shortly after the announcement, Darren Rovell, a national reporter who covers the business of sports, tweeted that Brennan has name, image and likeness endorsement deals with Raising Canes, Smoothie King, GameCoin, Smalls Sliders and Hollingsworth Richards Ford.

“He didn’t play a single game since signing, but because NIL deals can’t be based on performance, he keeps all the money,” Rovell says, making him the first prominent player in the short history of NIL “to get paid and never step on the field.”

David Fleshman, a Baton Rouge-based attorney with Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson whose practice includes NIL deals, says that while he isn’t familiar with Brennan’s contracts, Rovell’s assessment is likely correct. Under National Collegiate Athletic Association rules, NIL agreements cannot be “pay for play.”

“It should not be conditioned upon his continued enrollment at LSU, or continued participation on the football team,” Fleshman says.

Brennan’s situation is a cautionary tale for business owners, most of whom presumably hope their NIL athletes have a big season for the home team. Even an athlete who transfers to a rival school can still get their money under an NIL deal, Fleshman says.

However, contacts can include deliverables that might effectively protect a local business’s interests if an athlete leaves the market. For example, they could be required to attend several public events, which they might not be able to do if they leave for another city.

A business also could hedge its bets with short-term contracts for single events, Fleshman adds. Contracts can include a “morals clause” that releases a business from its obligations if a player gets kicked out of school.

Brennan is a Mississippi native who is part of a prominent family of New Orleans restaurateurs. Though he considered transferring from LSU, he is popular with Tiger fans and likely still has NIL value, Fleshman adds.