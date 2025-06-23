Why Mayor Edwards is merging EMS with the Baton Rouge Fire Department

Mayor-President Sid Edwards is merging Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, his office announced Monday.

“This merger is a potential opportunity to create a more unified and responsive emergency services system,” says Edwards in a prepared statement. “While a transition like this will take time, it positions us to deliver faster, smarter and more effective service to the people of Baton Rouge. Public safety has always been a top priority for my administration, and this strategic consolidation will help streamline operations and enhance outcomes for our residents.”

The consolidation will focus on reducing duplication, particularly in administrative and operational areas, while strengthening frontline service delivery. The transition will be gradual, according to the office, to avoid any disruption in emergency response services.

Baton Rouge Fire Department Chief Michael Kimble applauds the move, saying the unification would eliminate redundancy and quicken emergency response.

As part of the transition, EMS employees will join the Fire and Police Civil Service system.

The merger is part of a broader effort by Edwards and his administration to align resources.