Why Louisiana had fewer mergers and acquisitions in 2023  

Louisiana merger and acquisition activity dropped in 2023, mirroring a disappointing global M&A market, New Orleans CityBusiness reports.

Overall, the state saw 187 deals in 2023 involving a Louisiana target/buyer/seller announced or closed. This represents an 11.2% decrease from the 208 deals struck in 2022.

The biggest reason for the drop appears to be buyers and sellers disagreeing on price.

The largest deal of 2023 saw Baton Rouge-based home health and hospice care company Amedisys agree to merge with Optum, a subsidiary of United Healthcare Group.

