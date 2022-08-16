Why it’s more difficult now to get startup funding

After several years of easily being able to get business funding, thanks to low interest rates and high market liquidity, small business owners in need of capital are finding that their funding options are narrowing.

Investors, banks and consumers are tightening their purse strings, spooked by the crash in the stock market and the highest rate of inflation in 40 years. For some, it can be hard to accept the wildly different environment in which we are now operating, The Wall Street Journal reports.

So, why is it so much harder to get capital for your business right now?

For one, interest rates are rising, which increases the cost of borrowing money. The rate changes also mean investors are more risk averse and less likely to pour money into a venture they perceive as unlikely to guarantee a return.

Second, stocks have fallen and a correction in public-market valuation ultimately trickles down into the private markets. As a result, venture capital funds and other investors will be pickier about where they invest their dollars. This means companies will require stronger financials than they did last year to achieve the same valuation.

Third, consumer spending is on the decline, which could weigh on company earnings.

So what can founders and small business owners do to prepare? Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.