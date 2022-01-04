Why Greg Sankey is the king of college sports

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey might be the most powerful person in college sports, leading the conference that will take center stage next Monday in Indianapolis when Alabama faces Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Under Sankey, the SEC has taken its place as the cream of the Power Five crop, a league that might soon generate more revenue than the NCAA, itself, Axios reports.

In 2020, despite the Big Ten and Pac-12 initially opting to cancel their football seasons, Sankey never wavered on his plans to play. A few months later, he brokered the SEC’s new 10-year, $3 billion deal with ESPN, including a clause that triggered an increase if more teams were added.

He’s also playing an integral role in the College Football Playoff expansion, and is co-chair of the committee tasked with reimagining D-I sports.

If the Power Five ever breaks away to form its own super division, Sankey will be the one driving the ship. Read the full story on Sankey’s rise to the top.