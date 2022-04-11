Why gasoline prices remain high as crude costs fall 

When the cost of crude oil soared to new highs in early March with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, prices at the gasoline pump followed. They climbed 17% in a little over a week.

But when crude prices eased—they’re now down more than 20 percent from their March high—pump prices eased somewhat but have remained elevated, The Washington Post reports.

This pattern is so common, especially with gas prices, that economists have a pet name for it: rockets and feathers. When crude prices jump, pump prices tend to rise like a rocket. But when crude prices fall, pump prices tend to descend gently, like a feather.

This widely documented phenomenon helps explain why gasoline has remained stubbornly expensive even as crude gets cheaper, and why gas stations tend to pocket fatter profits when prices are falling than when they’re rising.

Economists and policymakers offer myriad reasons for what fuels the rockets and lightens the feathers, from corporate greed to collusion, but the strongest force may simply be consumer interest. Read the full story, which explains how consumer habits drive this phenomenon.