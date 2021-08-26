Why does north Baton Rouge need three economic development districts?

​​With the Metro Council’s approval Wednesday of a cooperative endeavor agreement between the city-parish and the new Cortana Corridor Economic Development District, north Baton Rouge now has three special taxing districts focused on economic development and revitalization:

• The Cortana Corridor EDD, created by Build Baton Rouge, will focus on developing a master plan for Florida Boulevard and the area around the former Cortana Mall site, which is being redeveloped into an Amazon fulfillment center. The district is charged with developing a master plan, as well as a new community center for Council District 6, and will be funded with revenues from incremental sales tax increases expected to result from the activity around the Amazon project.

• The Plank Road Economic Development District, created by the Legislature during the spring session, will focus on the Plank Road corridor, which has been targeted for revitalization by Build Baton Rouge. The agency has already done a master plan for the area but it is not funded. The EDD legislation does not say who will run the district or what kind of revenue measures it would use to fund its activities.

• The Baton Rouge North Economic Development District, created by the Legislature in 2016, is funded by a 2% tax on hotel stays in north Baton Rouge. The district is large, encompassing almost the entire northern half of the parish, and is currently focused on small business development and assistance, according to interim executive director James Gilmore.

Why does it take three special taxing districts to do the kind of work the BRNEDD was originally created to do?

Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, who sponsored the legislation creating the BRNEDD in 2016 and the Plank Road Corridor EDD earlier this year, says part of the problem is that the BRNEDD is too large to be effective in a single, concentrated corridor like Florida Boulevard or Plank Road.

“It’s really too big and I’ve said from the beginning that we would have to divide it into subsections,” she says,

Another challenge with the BRNEDD is that its revenue stream, though dedicated, is small. The hotel occupancy tax generates only around $200,000 a year, which is enough to run the office and administer small programs but isn’t enough to leverage into large, catalytic projects.

“That hotel tax for us is not sustainable,” says north Baton Rouge activist Gary Chambers, a BRNEDD board member.

Still, the BRNEDD has found its niche in helping and supporting small and emerging businesses in north Baton Rouge and is making that its mission, according to BRNEDD interim executive director James Gilmore, who says the BRNEDD was supportive of legislative and local efforts to create the Plank Road and Cortana Corridor EDDs.

“We have been involved with the efforts since the beginning of the year and we all serve very different functions,” Gilmore says. “Now we have a variety of tools to help us put all the pieces together—and, I don’t think we need any more tools. I think we have enough now.”

The BRNEDD is expected to announce next week that it has hired a new executive director, April Hawthorne. She will replace Jerry Jones, who stepped down in late 2020 to lead the economic development agency in Richmond, Texas.

Hawthorne is a commercial real estate agent and longtime member of the Planning Commission, who spent several years as a legislative aide to then-Sen. Sharon Weston Broome.