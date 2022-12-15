Why businesses often lay off workers near the holidays 

There is arguably no good time for companies to lay off employees, of course, but as farewell-to-my-job posts continue to populate LinkedIn, many are wondering, why did they have to do this the week before Thanksgiving or right before Christmas?

Historical data shows December often ranks as the second-highest month for layoffs and discharges, going back to 2000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But the month when companies consistently cut the most workers is January, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Layoffs around the holidays are a relatively recent phenomenon. In the 1970s and 1980s, companies were more cognizant of the optics of putting people out of work during the most wonderful time of the year, says Andy Challenger, a senior vice president with Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a career services and executive-coaching firm.

That sentiment has passed, he says. “Today we tend to see companies making the cuts when they feel like they need to.”

One reason for December and January layoffs is that, for many companies, December marks the end of the fiscal year, analysts say. After closing the books, many firms want to make adjustments for the year ahead based on organizational performance and expectations about the future economy. Read the full story (subscription).