Why businesses aren’t cutting back on office space 

Despite a large number of white collar workers across the country becoming hybrid workers, there hasn’t been an equivalent drop in demand for office space.

According to Harvard Business Review, new survey data suggests cuts in office space of 1% to 2% on average.

There are three trends driving this:

Workers are uncomfortable with density, and the only surefire way to reduce density is to cut in-person workdays without cutting square footage. Most employees want to work from home on Mondays and Fridays, which means the shift to hybrid affords only meager opportunities to economize on office space. Employers are reshaping office space to become more inviting social spaces that encourage face-to-face collaboration, creativity, and serendipitous interactions.

Read the full story about these trends from Harvard Business Review.