Why Baton Rouge ranks so high on a list of best-run cities

Baton Rouge ranks No. 18 on a 2023 list of the best-run cities in the U.S., according to an analysis by WalletHub.

The Capital City placed in the top 20 of the 149 largest U.S. cities in terms of the city’s operating efficiency, which the author calculated by comparing the quality of services provided by the city in six categories to its per-capita spending.

Baton Rouge ranks in the lowest quartile in the categories of health (No. 129), safety (No. 145), economy (No. 135), and infrastructure and pollution (No. 135), while education finished slightly higher (No. 108). Financial stability was the city’s strongest category, where it ranks No. 44.

What buoyed the Capital City into the No. 18 overall spot is its budget per capita, which ranks No. 3 overall. In other words, Baton Rouge spends the third least per capita on the services it provides. Read the full article.