Why attempts to save Cottonwood books fell through

Cottonwood Books will close on Saturday after 35 years after attempts to raise funds in recent months to keep it open fell through.

A group of volunteers, led by Sonny Cranch, a local marketing communications and public relations consultant, attempted to start a nonprofit in February with the goal of keeping the store running.

The volunteers hoped to raise enough money to buy the business and its assets from the owner, Danny Plaisance, who was forced to close the store due to health problems.

However, they couldn’t raise the total amount needed, Cranch says. The group got about $8,000, but all of the money has since been returned to donors.

On top of fundraising issues, the group would have faced a rent increase from the building’s owners, who Cranch says kept the rates lower for Plaisance, but have since decided to raise rates back up to the market levels. There was also an issue with finding new management for the store.

“It was worth the effort,” Cranch says.

Plaisance will be donating the bookstore’s remaining inventory to a library in Mississippi, Cranch says. The future of the retail space on Perkin’s Road is still unclear.