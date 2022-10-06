Why a strong jobs report tomorrow might not be good news 

Investors are closely watching the nonfarm payrolls report due out Friday, but not for the usual reasons, CNBC reports.

In normal times, strong job gains and rising wages would be considered a good thing. But these days, they’re exactly what the U.S. economy doesn’t need as policymakers try to beat back an inflation problem that just won’t seem to go away.

“Bad news equals good news, good news equals bad news,” Vincent Reinhart, chief economist at Dreyfus-Mellon, says in describing investor sentiment heading into the key Bureau of Labor Statistics employment count. “Pretty much uniformly what is dominant in investors’ concerns is the Fed tightening. When they get bad news on the economy, that means the Fed is going to tighten less.”

Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect the report, due at 7:30 a.m. tomorrow, will show that payrolls increased 275,000 in September, while the unemployment rate held at 3.7%. At least as important, estimates are for average hourly earnings to increase 0.3% month over month and 5.1% from a year ago. The latter number would be slightly below the August report. Read the full story.