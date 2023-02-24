Why a Pennington Biomedical researcher was chosen to receive a $1.8M grant

Dr. David McDougal, an assistant professor at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, recently won a five-year, $1.8 million grant from the National Institute of Health to study why people with diabetes develop hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar.

The project, to be conducted in the Neurobiology of Metabolic Dysfunction Laboratory, will focus on finding better therapies to prevent hypoglycemia in diabetic patients.

“There are currently no FDA-approved therapies solely directed at the prevention of hypoglycemic complications in people with diabetes,” says McDougal, in an announcement about the award. “Thus, the only way to reduce hypoglycemia is through behavioral modification, such as short-term adjustments in insulin doses, which can lead to unwanted increases in blood sugar.”

McDougal’s project is designed to test whether interventions could reduce how often people with diabetes experience hypoglycemia, therefore helping to develop new treatments for preventing low blood sugar. Read the full announcement.