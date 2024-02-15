Who’s most worried about the end of affirmative action? 

How Americans feel about the end of affirmative action in college admissions depends not just on their race but also their age and gender, according to a recent Gallup poll.

Sixty-eight percent of the 12,443 respondents surveyed said they view the Supreme Court’s decision last summer to stop race-conscious college admissions as “mostly a good thing.” That includes 52% of Black Americans, the group often at the center of debates on the policy, which was enacted to address the nation’s long history of discrimination. Gallup published the poll in January, having conducted it from Oct. 25 to Nov. 9 with a margin of error of 1.9 percentage points.

Although a slight majority of Black Americans support the Supreme Court’s ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, Gallup found that their views on the ruling differ by age. Fifty-six percent of Black Americans aged 40 and older view the end of race-conscious admissions as “mostly a bad thing,” compared with 38% of their counterparts aged 18 to 39. Additionally, more men of color than women in their demographics may fear that the end of affirmative action will have a widely adverse outcome, based on a gender and racial breakdown of respondents Gallup provided exclusively to independent news organization The 19th.

