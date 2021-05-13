White ups the ante with billboard campaign against BREC

In the latest escalation in the battle over breaking up the Baton Rouge parks system, state Sen Bodi White, R-Central, is launching a billboard campaign against BREC.

White, who is pushing a bill to create smaller, independent parks systems for Central and Zachary, has purchased digital billboards on Interstate 10 at College Drive and Essen Lane that say, “BREC has over 1,000 employees & spends 40% of its budget on salaries and benefits. Reform BREC Now!”

White could not be reached for comment before this afternoon’s deadline but has reportedly declined to say how much his political action campaign, which bought the billboard space, is spending.

He has made no secret, however, of his displeasure with BREC, despite improvements and efficiencies it has made in recent years, and has said smaller, locally controlled systems will be more efficient and ensure that tax dollars stay in the communities where they are generated.

BREC is opposing his legislation, SB205, which, so far, has breezed through the Senate with little opposition, despite growing concern in the broader community.

BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson also is defending the agency’s budget and spending on employees.

“One of the major benefits of having a parishwide park system is our ability to employ specialized staff who work at all parks across the parish to deliver high-quality parks and recreational programs,” Wilson says. “BREC’s amazing team members boast a number of specialized certifications …. We hear often from other park system leaders around the country and even here in Louisiana who struggle with stretching staff too thin because of the lack of resources for employees to specialize in particular areas, Park system leaders from around the country know that county or parishwide park systems are the envy of the industry because of all that they are able to accomplish compared to smaller districts.”

BREC has approximately 400 full-time employees, 400 part-time staff, and 200-400 seasonal workers in the summer.