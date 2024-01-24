White House delays decision on Venture Global LNG terminal 

The Biden administration is pausing a decision on whether to approve Venture Global LNG’s proposed $10 billion natural gas export terminal in Cameron Parish, a delay that could stretch past the November election and spell trouble for that project and 16 other proposed terminals, The New York Times reports.

The project would be the largest natural gas export terminal in the U.S.

The White House is directing the Energy Department to expand its evaluation of the project to consider its impact on climate change, as well as the economy and national security. The Energy Department has never rejected a proposed natural gas project because of its expected environmental impact.

The move comes as Biden gears up for his reelection campaign. The U.S. leads the world in both liquefied natural gas exports and oil and gas production. Read the full story.