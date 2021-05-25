White begins groundwork to fund Central baseball fields if BREC breakup happens

With his bill to break up BREC and create independent parks districts for Central and Zachary sailing through the Legislature, Sen. Bodi White is laying the groundwork to transfer state construction dollars to the new Central Recreation District that will be created if his SB205 becomes law.

An amendment by White added on Monday to the state’s construction budget, HB2, says that in the event SB205 becomes effective, a $300,000 appropriation currently earmarked for BREC for the Central Community Sports Park will be appropriated to the Central Recreation District.

In response to a request for comment earlier today, White said the $300,000 is a capital appropriation he secured during the 2020 legislative session to turf three baseball fields at the Central Sports Park but that the money was never spent.

“BREC never drew the money or turfed the fields,” he says. “This amendment would take effect if SB205 passes to make sure dollars follow the park, where it is intended, to its new owners.”

BREC officials, however, say the commission in April awarded a contract to T3 Global Project to turf the three fields, which are used for tournament play. BREC had to match the $300,000 to cover the cost of the $580,000 contract.

“That money is under contract,” BREC spokesperson Cheryl Michelet says. “It is spoken for.”

White, who chairs the powerful Senate Finance Committee and has been spending his days at the state Capitol, did not respond to a follow-up request for comment this afternoon on what the pending contract might mean for the amendment.

Michelet says BREC was not dragging its feet on the turf project. But she says it takes months to turn a line item in an appropriations bill into an actual project and that BREC also had to be mindful of the season of the Central Area Youth League, which uses the fields.

“When you get money from capital outlay you have to go through the state facilities and planning office, which takes a little bit,” she says. “Then, we had to design the projects with the architects and put it out to public bid and go through the contracting process and everything would have had to have been completed by December in order for the teams to play there in March, so we decided to wait until after their season was over.”

White’s SB205 has become one of the more controversial bills in the current session, with White and his opponents waging dueling billboard campaigns over an issue that is being decided by lawmakers outside the Capital Region rather than by local voters and taxpayers.

Adding to the controversy is that the Central Sports Park, which is in White’s district and was developed on land White once owned, is where the Central Area Youth League plays its games. White is president of the league’s board.

Opponents have suggested White’s bill could somehow benefit him personally and that it would set a precedent for other municipalities, like the prospective city of St. George, to break away and create their own independent parks agencies.

White has denied he has any ulterior motive outside of wanting greater efficiencies.

SB205 is scheduled for a hearing Thursday by the House Committee on Municipal, Parochial and Cultural Affairs, which deferred the bill last Thursday at White’s request, even though dozens of opponents had shown up to speak against it.