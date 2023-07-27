Where y’at? Baton Rouge agencies using cellphone data to track visitor behavior

Baton Rouge agencies are now turning to cellphone location data to help with planning and marketing.

Across the nation, downtown development organizations and other city agencies have increasingly turned to cellphone location data to get better insight into who is visiting the city and where they are going. Organizations in Austin, Seattle, Pittsburgh, Salt Lake City and Washington, D.C., are all customers of Placer, a location analytics startup that’s grown in popularity this year, reports Governing. The New York City Department of City Planning recently contracted with the company to study urban mobility as well.

In Baton Rouge, the Downtown Development District recently tried a demo from a cellphone location data analytics company, says Executive Director Whitney Hoffman Sayal, and the organization is currently determining whether it can fit the purchase into its budget.

“There’s literally no limitations to how you can use this data,” Sayal says. “This data is great for retail and events. For any decision, it helps to have data to back up what you’re seeing.”

Visit Baton Rouge is contracted with a service called Zartico, which not only provides cellphone location analytics data but also combines other data reports the organization subscribes to and compiles the information into one platform.

Laura Cating, senior vice president of marketing and communications for Visit Baton Rouge, says the organization bought the software in January and started using it in early spring.

The organization is currently using the software to compile a report about the U.S. Youth Soccer Southern Regional Championships held in June to see just who was at the tournament, where they stayed, where they went shopping and dined, and whether they visited local attractions. The hope is that if the organization can understand visitor behavior, then it can help steer visitors to patronize more local businesses in the future.

“We’re kind of just dipping our toes into this,” Cating says. “It’s steering a lot of our marketing decisions.”