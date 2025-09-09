Where Todd Graves ranks on the latest Forbes 400 list

Todd Graves, the founder and CEO of Baton Rouge-born Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, is the 46th richest person in America, according to the Forbes 400 list.

Graves’ net worth clocks in at $22 billion.

Earlier this year, Graves was ranked the 293rd richest person in the world, according to this year’s Forbes Billionaires List.

The other Louisianans on this year’s Forbes 400 list of the richest Americans are Gayle Benson, the owner of the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans, and William Goldring and family, who own the spirit company Sazerac Company. Benson ranks No. 176, with a net worth of $7.9 billion, while Goldring ranks No. 246, with a net worth of $6 billion.

Elon Musk topped this year’s list with a net worth of $428 billion, followed by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison at $276 billion and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg at $253 billion.

The 400 richest people in America are worth a record $6.6 trillion, having gained $1.2 trillion in wealth over the past year amid surging stock markets and AI mania. Fourteen newcomers, including four worth $10 billion or more, have earned a spot on the list.

