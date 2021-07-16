Check out food and drink flights around Baton Rouge 

Do you ever find yourself looking at a menu and wishing you could order more than one thing? Food and drink flights have become the answer to that, allowing guests to taste several menu items at once.

While most restaurants stick to drink flights, some Baton Rouge restaurants such as downtown cafe The Vintage have turned to food samplings. Its beignet flight allows customers to sample three flavors, choosing between s’mores, matcha, raspberry, cinnamon sugar or traditional beignet.

“We had developed so many different approaches and recipes, all so good,” owner Bernard Stolberg says, “we naturally had to feature a flight, because we couldn’t just choose one.”

Here are some flights to try around town compiled by 225 staff:

• Mimosa flight at Leola’s—Leola’s mimosa flight is seasonal and comes with four fizzy cocktails. Flavors include the blood orange mimosa, a peach bellini, strawberry and tropical blueberry options.

• Cocktail flights at Modesto—On Whiskey Wednesday, Modesto serves up its three-cocktail flight with a side of traditional snacks. Included in the flight is the Whiskey on a Hot Tin Roof, made with Tin Cup whiskey, raspberry puree, a dash of dry vermouth, mint and lemon; The Buffalo Soldier, a combination of an Old Fashioned and a Manhattan; and The Georgia Peach Old Fashioned.

• Beer flights at Mason’s Grill—Beer flights are always a favorite, and Mason’s has a long list of draft beer. Choose four from the menu, and enjoy.

• Coffee flight at Light House Coffee—Wake up with Light House Coffee’s caffeinated flight of three 5- to 6-ounce samples. Guests are invited to try the cold brew, espresso and Light House’s own drip coffee.

• Rum flight at Three Roll Estate—Three Roll Estate’s rum flight includes three different tastings. The “Distilled Tasting” features six different samples of drinks: the distillery’s vodka; its Rhum Agricole, or rum from fresh pressed cane juice; white rum; dark rum; spiced rum; and cinnamon rum.

• Beer flight at Mid City Beer Garden— With one of the longest beer lists in Baton Rouge, you can choose four of your favorites to create a custom flight experience.

This story was first published in 225 magazine. Subscribe to the free 225 Daily e-newsletter here, for more Baton Rouge food and drink.