Where to shop local for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day coming up this weekend, 225 magazine has come up with a list of local bakeries and cafes where you can pick up holiday treats.

Baton Rouge dessert makers are offering everything from chocolate-covered strawberries to vegan red velvet cake jars. Here are some local businesses to support this Valentine’s Day:

Sugar Alley Pastries—This year, the business is offering chocolate-covered strawberry cake, chocolate-covered strawberries and heart-shaped cheesecake.

225 Sweets—225 Sweets is selling chocolate-covered sugar cookies and Valentine’s Day boxes including turtle brownies, cookies and cream popcorn, chocolate chip cookies and pecan candy. Order your box on the business’s website.

Cupcake Junkie—Make all of your baked goods dreams come true at Cupcake Junkie. From caramel cheesecake to M&M cookies, you can have it all at this dessert shop. Waiting until the last minute to grab your sweets? No worries. This weekend, the shop plans to offer assorted Valentine’s Day treats Friday and Saturday.

Chef Schonberg Sweets—Spoil your Valentine with gourmet sweets by Chef Schonberg Sweets. They have chocolate-covered strawberries as well as cakes and cupcakes.

