Where to get vegan and vegetarian dishes in Baton Rouge 

Vegan food, once rare in Baton Rouge, is gradually becoming more popular here.

Though there are still few purely vegan restaurants in town, vegan-friendly dishes are increasingly popping up on local menus.

Whether it’s adding vegan cheese to the roster of pizza toppings or whipping up some delicious meatless tacos, 225 has compiled a list of offerings from restaurants around town where you can take your vegetarian friend or try going meatless yourself:

Spoke & Hub’s Mighty Lite—This “contemporary Southern diner” in Mid City is serving up some vegetarian goodness in The Mighty Lite: grilled cauliflower and broccolini paired with gremolata and spice candied almonds.

City Slice’s vegan pizza—Not only is the house crust vegan at this North Gates restaurant, you’ll find vegan cheese and vegan Italian sausage toppings on the build-your-own-pizza menu, too.

Gov’t Taco’s Vegetation Proclamation and Magna Carrot tacos—At Jay Ducote’s political-themed taco joint in Mid City, the heavy-hitting vegetarian tacos are here to change everything you thought you needed on a taco. The Vegetation Proclamation boasts fried red potatoes, red beans and rice purée, grilled onions and pickled jalapeños, while the Magna Carrot offers cane-glazed carrots, black bean purée, chimichurri and pepitas.

Cocha’s Peruvian wrap—This downtown favorite is overflowing with vegan options. Try the Peruvian wrap, combining quinoa, sweet potato, black beans, roasted peppers and onions, roasted corn and avocado. See the full list.