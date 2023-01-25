Where to find Hubig’s pies in Baton Rouge 

Hubig’s Pies, a popular New Orleans brand of hand pies, have made their long-awaited return to grocery stores, gas stations and produce stands across the state—and fans have been quick to snatch them up.

Production of the hand-sized pies paused for a decade due to a factory fire in 2012. But last November production picked back up, and before the end of the year some New Orleans groceries had those iconic, white paper packages back in their stores.

However, they have proved elusive to find in Baton Rouge, according to 225 magazine, which ran a poll last week to see if and where area residents had found Hubig’s pies.

Digital staff writer for 225 Olivia Deffes drove around Baton Rouge and called up dozens of stores to find out where Hubig’s pies are being stocked. Read the full story about Deffes’ quest and find out where they are in stock here.