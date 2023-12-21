Where to find coworking spaces around Baton Rouge 

The number of coworking spaces in Baton Rouge has grown quickly over the past few years, offering meeting rooms, lounges and recording studios to those who want to get out of their home offices.

This month, 225 magazine compiled a list of coworking spaces around town for anyone looking to mix up their routine:

Creative Bloc on Main Street and Nicholson Drive

At this modern and industrial-style coworking space, members have access to coffee, tea, beer and a margarita and snow cone machine. Creative Bloc offers its members a photo, video and podcast studio; a private business mailbox; and access to conference rooms. Bonus perks include access to an electric vehicle charging station, an outdoor patio and off-street parking. Memberships start at $89 a month.

Spaces Perkins Rowe

Spaces Perkins Rowe offers professionals a bright and airy workplace with generous amenities. Members have access to printing services, private office spaces, meeting rooms and can order healthy lunches and coffee from the on-site cafe and deli. Memberships start at $119 for five visits per month.

The Brewery on Perkins Road

Get the creativity flowing at this naturally lit, fresh coworking space. The kitchenette, also referred to as The Tap Room, features nitro cold brew coffee, healthy snacks and local beers on tap. Members have access to comfy communal areas and a variety of meeting rooms with large whiteboards, perfect for creative brainstorming sessions. Memberships start at $270 per year.

Studio North

Grow your business and your mind at this intimate coworking studio near downtown on North Street. The homey workplace includes a kitchenette, curated lounge areas, a projector screen, communal workspaces and private offices. Membership amenities include 24/7 office access, a conference room, printing and copying services, and access to a financial literacy course. Contact Studio North for pricing

Check out the full story from 225 magazine, which includes photos of each space.