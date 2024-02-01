Where to find a Dong Phuong king cake in Greater Baton Rouge

As they have throughout this Carnival season, king cake fans will once again line up Saturday morning outside the Baton Rouge dessert shop Sweet Society for a shot at a coveted Dong Phuong Bakery king cake.

Sweet Society is one of 20 regional stores—and one of only two in Baton Rouge—that New Orleans East-based Dong Phuong tapped to resell its famed king cakes this year. The list of resellers was posted on the bakery’s Facebook page Dec. 31 and includes A&J’s Coffee Bean Café inside the Surgical Specialty Center of Baton Rouge. Nearby, Bao Asian Market in Prairieville is another Dong Phuong vendor. Other spots on the list are based across parts of New Orleans, the Northshore, Houma and the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Nabbing a Dong Phuong king cake has become its own Carnival cultural phenomenon, as the Vietnamese bakery’s popularity has soared over the years. Sweet Society co-owner Karen Vong says she was thrilled when she received news that her store had permission to resell the fabled treats, known for their tender brioche dough, rivulets of punchy cinnamon and generous drape of cream cheese frosting.

Dong Phuong produces about 1,200 of the pastries each day and routinely attracts thick crowds and robust online orders, with many fans still coming up short. Long lines form in the wee hours before the store opens with patrons eager to buy their limit of three cakes each. The family-owned bakery also ships nationwide through gourmet food delivery vendor Goldbelly. Prices start at $75 and vary by flavor, but the site is currently sold out.

Read the full story about how to find a Dong Phuong king cake from 225 magazine. Subscribe to the free, 225 Daily e-newsletter for more Baton Rouge food and events.