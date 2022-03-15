Where to celebrate the 2022 Wearin’ of the Green Parade 

Grab your green and get ready for the long-awaited return of Baton Rouge’s annual Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade. If Baton Rouge Mardi Gras wasn’t enough for you, here’s another opportunity to get your parade on and celebrate.

The festivities begin this Saturday, March 19, with a 5K Shamrock Run at 8 a.m. The 35th annual parade will start rolling at Hundred Oaks Avenue at 10 a.m. with more than 80 decked-out floats. This year’s parade will include appearances by the Big Idaho Potato Truck, the Marine Corps Band, Baton Rouge Pipes and Drums, the Caledonian Society and Todd Graves as this year’s grand marshal.

There will also be performances from over 10 local high school bands, the Southern University Human Jukebox and the Texas Southern University band.

If you’re in a pinch and need to find plans for the parade, we’ve got you covered. Here are places along the route that will be celebrating the big day in a big way:

Beauvoir Park

This outdoor venue is featuring live music at a post-parade bash. Beauvoir Park will have three bands as part of its #SXSP Fest. Enjoy funk and rock music performed by local acts like The D’Lights and Captain Green with Jovin Webb. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased here.

The Overpass Merchant

Overpass Merchant has a prime spot on the parade route. Get your spot and celebrate early with a parking lot party starting at 9 a.m. Fuel up for the long morning with freshly made breakfast burritos.

Ivar’s

If you’re looking for a time-honored spot to take in the festivities, head out to Ivar’s. Not only is this a great location to catch the parade, but Ivar’s will also host an after-party once the parade is finished rolling. Ivar’s annual St. Paddy’s Day Extravaganza will have music from Geaux DJ, Pants Party, Jump School and Bad Habit. The bar will also make thousands of free Jell-O shots for patrons. Tickets start at $20.

B-Unlimited

Feast on boiled crawfish and create your own T-shirt in the B-Stream mobile printing bus at this T-shirt shop. You can choose from two adult T-shirt designs, and there’s even one for the kiddos. The store will also be open during the parade so you can shop while you wait or browse after the parade has passed. Find out more about the party and see the shirt designs here.

Uncle Earl’s

Located right at the end of the parade route, Uncle Earl’s Bar is the place to be after parade hours. The annual after-party, Earlapalooza, is back with a huge lineup of musical guests. This year you can party with Nelly, Flo Rida, Parish County Line and more. Tickets start at $65 and can be purchased here.

See the full list from 225 magazine.