Where things stand with SafeBR, the business-backed anti-violence coalition

SafeBR, a coalition of business, government and nonprofit leaders officially launched in February, aims to cut Baton Rouge’s murder rate in half over the next 10 years.

The group works to support law enforcement while also helping to address the root causes of crime, two of the project’s leaders told the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge today.

“There is so much bluster about public safety, and it always starts and stops at ‘What’s the chief doing? What’s the sheriff doing? What’s the DA doing? What’s the mayor doing?’” said Clay Young, CEO of Clay Young Enterprises, a marketing and public relations agency. “What are you doing?”

Young and Nial Patel of Cornerstone Government Affairs updated Rotarians on the group’s efforts, including the following initiatives:

Helping to secure about $8 million in public and private dollars.

Funding more than 75 of what they hope will be 200 “high precision” security cameras in partnership with the Page/Rice Camera Initiative .

Supporting passage of legislation meant to improve ankle monitoring of bonded offenders and adding two commissioners to the Baton Rouge-based 19th Judicial District Court to enhance pretrial services and speed processing of cases.

Helping to launch the Inspiration Center at Howell Park , which was inspired by facilities in Atlanta and St. Cloud, Minnesota, and will provide recreational, educational and mentoring opportunities for youth as well as services for families.

The Inspiration Center project is expected to cost $13 million, including two smaller facilities in Gardere and Scotlandville, Young says. To date, almost $7.4 million has been raised and another $2.5 million is expected from two new partners Young said he couldn’t name yet, including “a national partner that’s trying to come to Baton Rouge.”

The next iteration of the effort will be announced next month, which will include raising money to add license plate readers to the camera systems, Young says.