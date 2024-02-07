Where is Nexus Louisiana in selecting a new leader?

A year and a half after its previous CEO stepped down, Nexus Louisiana has started the process to find a new leader.

Nexus’s board of directors recently gave the OK for the organization to draft an RFP for a search firm to recruit and recommend candidates to take the reins of the technology firm incubator.

Calvin Mills, the board’s former chair, was retained as an administrative management consultant and has served as the interim CEO since June 2022, when Genevieve Silverman stepped down after more than a decade with the organization.

At the time, a 2022 Form 990 for Research Park Corp., the parent entity for Nexus Louisiana, shows Mills was earning a salary of $87,500. At an August Black is Tech conference, it was noted that the entrepreneur is also the founder, president & CEO of three companies: CMC Technology Solutions, SLT Technology Inc., and his most recent venture, HelpIT Inc., a software and application development company.

Silverman’s salary that year, according to the filing, was $103,932, with unspecified “other” compensation of $24,377.

The 990 also shows the Research Park Corp. had a $280,771 budget shortfall that year, with revenues of $2,578,258 and expenses totaling $2,859,029.

Mills and Anita Byrne, partner of SSA Consultants and Nexus board chair, both say the board has been focusing on the day-to-day operations of the organization and that there were no delays in starting the search for a new leader.

During her tenure, Silverman raised more than $1 million in grants and sponsorships, and designed, launched or played a significant role in several regional and statewide initiatives. She stepped away from Nexus for “personal reasons” and now works in Virginia for a nonprofit focusing on the Appalachian Region, according to her LinkedIn.

“When Genevieve left, we engaged through a professional services contract Calvin Mills to keep the organization going day-to-day,” says Anita Byrne, partner of SSA Consultants and Nexus board chair. “We’ve had a temporary solution in place … it’s time for the next iteration for the organization.”

Byrne was unable to provide an estimated timeline for the search, saying that the chosen search firm will guide the selection pace and process.