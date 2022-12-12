Where does your job rank among nation’s most stressful? 

Every job has its share of stress, whether it’s tight deadlines, long hours or life-or-death situations—but some have more than others.

According to Mental Health America’s Mind the Workplace 2022 Report, one-quarter to one-third of people’s lives will be spent in the workplace, and four in five employees say workplace stress affects their relationships. The Occupational Information Network, or O*NET, part of the U.S. Department or Labor, recently ranked 873 of the most stressful jobs in the nation, according to USA Today. The rankings note the importance of accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high-stress situations in each role.

The jobs don’t just include careers that pay high salaries including urologists (ranked No. 1) and judges (ranked No. 4). Some of the jobs pay low median wages like retail supervisors (No. 9).

Here are the most stressful jobs on O*NET’s list, including their duties, median annual salaries, and stress level out of 100:

Urologists. Urologists specialize in conditions affecting the urinary tract, and also deal with diseases that affect the reproductive system. They have a median annual salary of $208,000. Film and video editors. Film and video editors edit moving images on film, video, or other media. This position, which includes jobs in television and news editing roles, may involve working with producers or directors to organize images and soundtracks for final production. They have a median annual salary of $62,680.

Anesthesiologist assistants. These assistants administer anesthesia for surgical and nonsurgical procedures. They also monitor patient status and provide patient care during surgical treatment. They have a median annual salary of $121,530 Judges and magistrates Judges administer justice in a court of law. They may sentence defendants, determine liability of a defendant in civil cases, or even perform wedding ceremonies. They have a median annual salary of $148,030.

Read the full story from USA Today. See O*NET’s full list here.