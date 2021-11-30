Where and when to find holiday pop-ups and makers markets in Baton Rouge

Local markets make holiday shopping more fun. With makers, creators and bakers, you’re sure to find something unique and special for everyone on your list.

Here are a few holiday markets and pop-ups happening this month, where you can shop small and support local businesses:

Annual holiday trunk show at the LSU Museum of Art—Dec. 3

Join the LSU Museum Store at the LSU Museum of Art for its 17th annual Holiday Shopping Event. The show will be full of special holiday gifts that no one else will have under the tree, from one-of-a-kind pieces to local artwork. You can also enjoy 20% off of one regular-priced item, free gift wrapping, raffle prizes and more. The Holiday Shopping Event is this Friday, Dec. 3, from noon until 8 p.m. It is on the first floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.

Agape School of Baton Rouge’s Family Christmas Market—Dec. 4

Bring the whole family to Agape School of Baton Rouge this Saturday, Dec. 4, for the third annual event. This outdoor market will feature a variety of local vendors and tons of fun, including family holiday pictures, food and raffles. The market will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Agape School of Baton Rouge is at 17170 Perkins Road.

Baton Rouge Arts Market—every Saturday through Dec. 18

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Baton Rouge Arts Market will be set up for the first three Saturdays of December in conjunction with the weekly Red Stick Farmers Market downtown. You can shop art, ceramics and handmade goods at the open-air market from 8 a.m. to noon—all while picking up produce for your next holiday gathering. The Baton Rouge Arts Market is at Fifth and Main streets downtown.

Local Pop-Up mini markets—every Saturday through Dec. 18

Electric Depot is joining forces with Local Pop-Up to give the community multiple opportunities to support small businesses and makers this holiday season. Every Saturday until Dec. 18 there will be mini makers markets popping up at the mixed-use development. Find eccentric and artsy presents from local artists, creators, makers and bakers all in one place. The Local Pop-Up mini markets are from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Electric Depot is at 1509 Government St.

MidCity Makers Market—Dec. 17

The MidCity Makers Market will have its annual December Market at Circa 1857 on Friday, Dec. 17. Shop small this holiday season and support local artists and creators while enjoying music and food. The December Market will start at 6 p.m. Circa 1857 is at 1857 Government St.

This story was included in 225 magazine’s e-newsletter 225 Daily. Subscribe to the free newsletter here.